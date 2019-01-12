Two more executives fired at Club LandOr today…

Club LandOr Paradise Island

Paradise Island – The year has certainly started off rough for many Bahamians – especially more employees at Club LandOr Resorts on Paradise Island.

BP can confirm two more employees of longstanding years of service were dismissed today at the resort. They were issued their separation letters abruptly without notice. This latest report certainly increases the number of workers dismissed in just one week.

Earlier this week, management announced the closure of two of its restaurants with immediate effect, impacting the employment of some 12 staff members.

And, while workers are being fired at the beginning of the New Year, terminated at a time when the PM suggested that the country was getting ready for a economic boom, not the Minister for Labour, the Hotel Union or any civic group has come to the defence of the people squeezed in the middle of this downsizing exercise. What a crisis!

Also this week workers at Taylors Industries were sent home for good. That company closed its doors after some 74 years in business.

We report yinner decide!