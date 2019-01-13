All Junkanoo Results for the 2018/19 parades should be declared NULL AND VOID amidst the scandal of judge bribe taking!

Parade costumes for the 2018/19 Junkanoo Parade.

Nassau – An investigation by the JCNP has commenced following a series of allegations about bribes being advanced during the 2018/19 Junkanoo parade involving a Genesis junkanooer and a judge connected to the JCNP.

Meetings this weekend saw the Junkanoo governing body handing details of those allegations to the police.

They involved a series of audiotapes [possibly staged] with conversations between the costume organizer and the judge who were having discussions about collecting bribes and being paid to vote up or down on categories during the parade.

Bahamas Press believes, seeing that these allegations have surfaced, all unofficial announcements of the 2018/19 parades should be disqualified and the results made null and void until properly concluded by the police.

What is interesting to note is the fact that the individual setting up the sting to bribe a judge is the same individual who used flatbeds during the Boxing Day Parade to block the streets of Bay [the holding area] and caused the parade to be stalled for more than two hours to the dismay of spectators.

This is the same kind of punishable lawlessness and uncorrected disorder, chaos, unruliness that continues to plague the country and remains unchecked in our democracy. This is unacceptable! And this is the same kind of anarchy that leads to this pervasive distrust in law enforcement. Where is the police to correct this? Where are they?

We report yinner decide!

