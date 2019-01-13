Former CID Officer Franklyn McCoy passes suddenly on Saturday…

Ret. ASP Frankly McCoy

Freeport – The country’s law enforcement community is mourning the passing of Reserve ASP Franklyn McCoy.

The former CID officer passed away yesterday afternoon. He was found unresponsive in his lavatory.

Upon retirement McCoy served as the Head of Security of the Ministry of Education on the island of Grand Bahama. Today we at BP pay tribute to him for his service to the armed forces and the nation. He was a good officer.

As we pray for his soul, we offer our prayers and deepest condolences to his wife, Michelle, and his wider family in this most difficult time.

Rest Eternal Grant Unto Him O Lord. Amen.

We report yinner decide!