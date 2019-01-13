Owner of the Mega Hits shot dead outside his establishment in Freeport GB this morning…

Lester Adderley Sr is the country’s 3rd homicide victim in just 13 days…His son Lester Adderley Jr was also murdered back in 2015…

Lester Adderley Sr. gunned down outside his Gwens Plaza in Freeport shortly after midnight on Sunday morning.

Freeport – Bahamas Press is reporting another homicide this morning the 3rd such incident in just 13 days and the first to have occurred on the island of Grand Bahama.

We can tell you that the victim is the business owner of Mega Hits Mr. Lester Adderley Sr.

From our own investigations we can tell you that he gunned down just outside his establishment at Gwens Plaza by a shooter and died on the scene.

Adderley Sr. was exiting his establishment sometime just after 12am when a gunman approached him and opened fire.

Readers should recall how Bahamas Press reported back in August 2015 how his son, Lester Adderley Jr., who was just 32 at the time but well-known in the Grand Bahama community, was shot dead nearby his Blue Marina Cove apartments on Sunken Treasure Drive nearby Xanadu Beach around 10pm. He was the country’s 97th homicide victim that year. As gunshots were heard in the area that evening, police discovered Adderley jr. lifeless body in the parking lot of the complex.

Adderley Jr, had been the original owner of the Mega Hits. He, you should also recall, was one of several people questioned in connection with the death of Freeport businessman Constantino “Konkey” Vardoulis, 34, who was shot outside his Bahama Reef Boulevard residence several years prior.

Police are confirming the incident this morning of Adderley Sr. and are appealing to the public to assist them in this most tragic investigation.

Meanwhile, police are telling us this morning that a wanted man Wellington Adderley aka “Dixie”of West End Grand Bahama has been arrested on South Bimini by officers of the Bimini Division. This arrest they confirm occurred on Saturday around 4pm. “Dixie” was wanted for some housebreaking incidents on Grand Bahama Island.

