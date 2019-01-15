Police want your help in locating a suspect wanted for questioning in a homicide investigation…

Andre Thompson, just 26-years-old of Sequoia Street, Pinewood Gardens.

Nassau – Police have issued a bulletin and are seeking the public’s help in locating a man believed to be behind a homicide incident.

Officers confirm that were looking for this man posted, who is wanted for questioning in connection with a homicide investigation.

The suspect is one, Andre Thompson, just 26-years-old of Sequoia Street, Pinewood Gardens.

Thompson is described as being 6’3” tall, medium build with brown complexion. Now Thompson was wanted for a matter by police back in 2013 but he was released back then in a wanted bulletin back then.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Andre Thompson is asked to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, 919/911 or the nearest Police Station. Thompson is considered armed and dangerous. Let’s hope he is not already in their custody. And someone should check out Bimini cause it looks like all the criminals are hiding out there these days.

