Machines to clean operating room utensils at PMH breaks down!

Nassau – Well, PMH kill another child, according to the BULLARD FAMILY. The family is now preparing litigation following the death of their son.

Meanwhile, BP is learning the hospital has only one machine working to clean its medical supplies.

Yes, the utensil cleaning machines used in surgeries is down! Sources have told us only one autoclave is working in the central sterilisation department.

And none of the washers are working. What is this? Our source at the hospital tells us everything is being washed by hand.

With two medical doctors at the helm of governance in the Bahamas this is a disgrace! And now all operating procedures pose deadly risks to patients. GOD SAVE THE QUEEN. [Let me send my letters to Her Majesty on dis!]

