Former Cabinet Minister Ervin Knowles passes at 84 this evening…

Parliament.

Nassau – We have Breaking News coming into Bahamas Press confirms the passing of another great Bahamian.

FORMER Cabinet Minister in the Pindling Government, Mr. Ervin K. KNOWLES, has passed away quietly at home tonight after a long battle. He was 84-years-old.

Mr. KNOWLES first ran as a member of the BDP in the constituency of Cat Island in 1977. He went on to win that election following another stellar victory of the Pindling Government.

Knowles later joined the Government becoming the Minister of Agriculture, Trade and Industry. He also served as Chairman of BEC.

Tonight we pay our respects to his children and wider family on his passing.

Rest Eternal Grant Unto Him O Lord….Amen!