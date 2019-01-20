Male dies on JFK in traffic fatality early this morning….

Scenes from the morning traffic fatality on JFK Drive which claimed the life of a male around 4am.

Nassau – Live scenes around 4am this morning after a car crashed into a pole on the John F. KENNEDY Highway this blessed Sunday morning.

The victim was ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene. The vehicle cut in half exploded on impact.

Police are cautioning members of the public to drive with EXTREME CAUTION in the West bound lane of JFK Drive, as a considerable amount of oil spilled is on the road as a result of the accident.

This is a sad way to welcome Sunday. The roads are now wet and everyone must slow down.

