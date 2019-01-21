Science teacher beaten bloody and rushed to hospital from C.V. Bethel campus this morning

Nassau – Bahamas Press is reporting a major incident breaking right now at hospital where we can confirm a male teacher has been beaten on the campus.

The incident – still not yet reported by police or by Ministry of Education Officials – involved the science educator who was attacked this morning from behind by two male students and beaten in the classroom at C.V. Bethel High School on East Street south. 

The teacher, we can confirm, was rushed to hospital where he is undergoing medical evaluations. We are still uncertain of his condition and Belinda Wilson has not yet responded to this latest development.
In short, All Hell Has Broken Out At C. V Bethel and Jeff Lloyd can’t be found. What is dis? 

We report yinner decide.

