Unemployment rises to 10.7% in the last six months Department of Statistics confirm…

Department of Statistics Acting Director Leona Wilson, centre, addresses the media, April 27, 2018 at the department’s offices with Assistant Director Clarice Turnquest, left, and National Accounts Supervisor Terah Newbold. (BIS Photo/Derek Smith/File Photo)

Nassau – Well, unemployment under the Minnis Government has not only climbed to double digits but Brent Symonette’s ENTERPRISE BILL has made sure that even more Bahamians became unemployed between May and November 2019. It gets worse by the minute.

Women should look at the numbers and see that it is far worse season for women under the FNM. Unemployment in that sector is worst today than ever.

The facts are clear – UNEMPLOYMENT IS UP – growth is down – JOBLESSNESS ABOUNDS and the FNM has no plan!

It is bad! Under PM Minnis and crew and it is getting worse as all Peter Turnquest sees is “JOBLESSNESS”!

WE ARE HEADED INTO A RECESSION!!!!