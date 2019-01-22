A new winner in the New Year’s Day Parade on Grand Bahama set to be declared tomorrow…

Freeport – A change in the unofficial results of the New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parade results on Grand Bahama Island is about to be announced.

We are hearing the official results of that parade will come on Wednesday after much controversy following the event.

Platinum Knights will be crowned the overall winners of the parade over Superstar Rockers.

Like the scandal unfolding in the New Providence parade, which has gone quiet of late, on Grand Bahama a judge is being asked to resign after failing to follow procedures.

Meanwhile, the scandal of bribery in the New Providence parade, which was turned over to the police, has gone quiet. No one is investigating nothing and, well, bribes were taken, collected and nothing done!

We report yinner decide!