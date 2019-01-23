62 HAITIAN NATIONALS REPATRIATED FROM GRAND BAHAMA

Illegals repatriated this morning from the Bahamas.

Nassau – On Wednesday 23rd January 2019 at approximately 8:22AM, (62) Haitian nationals were repatriated from Freeport, Grand Bahama to Port-au-Prince, Haiti onboard a Bahamasair charter flight; under heavy escort by joint Law Enforcement Officers.

This group of (62), comprised of (33) Haitian nationals who were arrested in New Providence for various Immigration Offences and (29) Haitian nationals from Grand Bahama of whom (25) were arraigned earlier this week in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court.



In an effort to economize, the New Providence Enforcement team along with officers of The Royal Bahamas Defence Force joined Grand Bahama Enforcement team to execute this repatriation exercise.