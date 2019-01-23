Chipman resigns from PAC and could vacate his seat in Parliament to force a by-election – BREAKING

PM Hubert Minnis and Reece “RUDEBOY” Chipman.

PARLIAMENT – Bahamas Press is confirming the resignation of Centerville MP Reece Chipman from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) with immediate effect.

Chipman revealed his decision in the House of Assembly today, but did not explain what led to the decision.

Chipman, who was fired as the chairman of the Antiquities Monuments and Museums Corporation last year, said he will provide an explanation during the next House sitting. The House will meet again on January 30.

Sources close to the MP say do no rule out a possible by-election in the Centreville if the MP tenders his resignation from the chamber.

