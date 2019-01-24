Drexel Martin of West End Grand Bahama dies in a blazing traffic fatality…

Drexel Martin of West End

Grand Bahama – Traffic Police in Grand Bahama are investigating a suspected Traffic Fatality in the West End community.

Reports are that on Wednesday 23rd January 2019 shortly before 11:00pm, police received a report of a bush fire in West End.

Officers of the Fire Department upon arrival discovered a four door Sedan that had apparently ran off the road into bushes and was engulfed in flames.

The fire was extinguished, and officers discovered human remains in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

Bahamas Press has identified the victim as Drexel Martin a resident of West End Grand Bahama.

Officers of the Traffic Division are actively investigating this matter.

