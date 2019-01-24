Woman in Fox Hill shot by stray bullet!

Nassau, Bahamas – Police on the Island of New Providence are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the persons responsible for a shooting incident Wednesday, 23rd January, 2019, which left an adult female with injuries.

According to reports, shortly before 11:00am, a woman was sitting in a vehicle on Gray’s Terrace off Bernard Road, when the occupants of a silver Honda Accord license #AR6981, were seen firing shots at the occupants of another vehicle, resulting in the woman being shot. She was transported to hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information concerning this incident, to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2.

