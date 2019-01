Centreville MP Reece Chipman

NASSAU – Well Reece Chipman told the Tribune this morning he is staying FNM!

This announcement came just hours after a lengthy resignation letter from The Public Accounts Committee.

Here again is another classic case of forget what I say – watch what I do!



We wonder if the investigations at the BICA board is yet complete? Can anyone tell us? Or has the “SECRET ORDER” closed that investigation also against the MP?

We ga report as we all wait!