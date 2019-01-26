Cat Island records its first traffic fatality for the year…

Cat Island – Police on Cat Island are investigating a traffic accident, Saturday, 26th January, 2019 which left an American male dead.

According to reports, shortly before 12:00noon, a male was driving a 2018 Sonyoung 125cc motor cycle, north along Queens Highway, in the settlement of Smith’s Bay, when he lost control of the cycle and crashed into a utility pole, resulting in him receiving serious injuries. He was transported to the Community Clinic in Smith’s Bay, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officers from the RBPF Traffic Department, New Providence will travel to Cat Island to continue investigations into this incident.