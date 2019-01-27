Freak accident results in the death of a heavy-duty machine operator in Mt. Thompson today…

Exuma – Bahamas Press is reporting sad news tonight down in the community of Exuma where we can report another freak accident on the island turned deadly.

We can confirm an incident resulted in the death of Holland Rolle Jr., a heavy-duty operator in the Mount Thompson area of the island where the incident occurred.

Rolle we understand was changing some tires on a vehicle using a forklift machine when the vehicle slipped; crushing him and killing him on the scene.

BP sends our deepest condolences to the family and pray that his soul rest in peace.

