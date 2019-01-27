Senior staffer aka ‘Drunken MASTER’ drinks hard rum every morning in the Ministry of Works!

1
72
Works Ministry

Nassau – A Cabinet Minister is calling for a new culture deep inside his Ministry.

WORKS Minister Desmond Bannister has called for a fundamental shift in the culture at Ministry of Works and its auxiliary offices, saying the agency has not had the best reputation over the years.

He said, “Bad practices need to be eliminated” as it can no longer be business as usual at the Ministry.

Bahamas Press has been examining the department where serious endemic structures of corruption exist. You would remember Bannister played into these elements of “bad practices” when he hired his daughter as his personal secretary.

But there are some even more egregious acts now unfolding in the Ministry. There is a senior government officer is known as the ‘Drunken Master’ deep inside Works. Hitting hard liquor in the morning – every morning – is this public servant who was recently transferred into the department.

Contractors will tell you, while everyone is looking for grits and tuna for breakfast, the shameless senior officer comes to work begging for favours to buy hard rum across the street from the 700 store. Without shame, while many staff drink tea, this officer of bad practices sips on the hard rub before reporting to the Minister. And this is no surprise cause the Minister is also fully aware of the Drunken Master’s weaknesses.

Additionally, if Minister Bannister really wants to lift the standards of Works perhaps he may want to reconsider his hiring of a “convicted criminal” in the department to police decent contractors in WORKS! You cannot have it both ways.

Bahamas Press agrees with Minister Bannister, but perhaps he just might have some success in this programme if he himself starts operating by example.

We report yinner decide!   

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • F S

    We are all drinking rum this morning, every Bahamian is celebrating and cheering for Sarkis. Educated in NYC myself, I have no doubt Sarkis will win with the powerful NYC courts behind him now. Corrupt Christie and his thieving PLP goons will finally be exposed for all to see, we will finally know where our VAT money went too. The USA is going to confiscate all of Christie’s U.S. owned properties and bank accounts when convicted of his crimes, hopefully they leave him penniless. The middle finger dancing fool isn’t as smart as Pindling was with stealing our money, at lease crooked Pindling kept it in his own country where the USA couldn’t get to it. The people voting this corrupt PLP middle finger giving nigger out of politics for good hit him hard, left him a shell of man, hopefully Sarkis’s trail will put the corrupt scumbag in the grave where he belongs.