Police ‘Operation Honey Hive’ arrest some 12 illegal strippers for operating at clubs in the capital….

The women arrested by police and immigration who were working at several clubs selling sex taking Bahamian jobs.

(5) JAMAICANS, (1) VENEZUELAN, (1) TRINIDADIAN AND (5) COLUMBIAN FEMALES WERE ARRESTED BY IMMIGRATION OFFICERS DURING A JOINT OPERATION WITH RBPF.

On Monday 28th January, 2019 between the hours of midnight until 3:00AM, the Immigration Enforcement team along with Police Officers from the Southwest Division carried out ‘Operation Honey Hive’ and arrested a total of (12) foreign nationals.

The Immigration Enforcement Unit was headed by Chief Immigration Officer Harold Thurston, Senior Immigration Officer Vonetta Darling-Flowers and K-9 Unit Supervisor Officer David Rolle. The Police Force Southwest Division was led by Police Sargent 2581 Kerr and PC 3555 Simmons.

The Operation’s objective was to infiltrate the illicit night life circuit in New Providence by strategically targeting strip clubs throughout the island. In particular, the aforementioned arrests were made at the Xclusive Sporting Lounge (Faith Avenue North), New Twilight Restaurant and Sporting Lounge (Robinson Road) and Cheetahs Upscale Bikini Sporting Lounge (East Bay Street) and the foreign nationals were transported to the Detention Center, Carmichael Road for processing.

In an effort to ensure compliance with the Statute Laws of our Country, the aforementioned foreign nationals will face prosecution in the Magistrate’s Court.

