Fire guts Princess Cays in Southern Eleuthera Monday evening

BP BREAKING | A fire has gutted the touristic community of Princess Cays located on the Southern tip of Eleuthera near the community of Bannerman Town.

The resort, owned by Princess Cruises, is used as a port-of-call on cruise visits to the area.

Tonight it is being reported that the fire started late Monday night, sometime after 11pm. The fire began in the generator section and quickly spread to the centre of the resort.

Fire Truck crews have been deployed to the area out of Tarpum Bay, which should be a half hour drive to the area.

