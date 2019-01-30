Michael Foulkes removed from BAIC with immediate effect by Cabinet Orders!

Michael ‘CrazyboyO’ Pintard and Michael ‘Sweaty Palms’ Foulkes

Nassau – A major shakeup at the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation has begun and tonight Chairman Michael Foulkes has been ordered to vacate the offices with immediate effect.

BP can confirm Minister for Agriculture Michael Pintard issued instructions to the same today ordering Foulkes to pack his bags and ship out!

Additionally, by instruction of the Cabinet, all financial files in relation to the Farmer’s Markets have been removed from the office today and at least three senior executives at the board will be interviewed.

We can tell you the sacking and blood axing by PM Minnis will reassign Foulkes to a post somewhere in Social Services under Minister Frankie Campbell – well dat would be more than a demotion. This appointment will be the third appointment for Foulkes, who was also appointed at the Education Loan Authority just after the elections, but quickly moved after scandalous allegations were reported by BP.

We are learning Bishop Gregory Anthony Collie, the current Deputy Chairman of BAIC, will become the new Chairman. And whilst the title of Executive Chairman will not be reassigned, this would give Minister Pintard, who has a low tolerance for foolishness these days, the absolute power to command full control of BAIC as he reports directly to the Minnis Cabinet.

