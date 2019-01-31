One die after suffering from Dengue related symptoms at PMH…

A mosquito

BP BREAKING |Bahamas Press is confirming the death of at least one Dengue Fever patient here in the capital.

The incident, we are learning, involves a patient who died at the Princess Margaret Hospital. No statement of the incident has come from the Minister of Health, who we suggest has really abandoned the nation’s healthcare systems.

Public service announcements have been making rounds on the national radio station ZNS for the past two week, but health officials have said absolutely nothing about the death.

Everyone is quiet and no one is saying anything! BP warned the nation of another potentially deadly Dengue Outbreak after tons of garbage throughout many sections of New Providence remained uncollected for weeks.

Some communities on the island had not had garbage collected for almost a month. Where is the Minister of Health on this development!



We report yinner decide!