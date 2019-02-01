Bahamas to be BLACKLISTED FRIDAY – TODAY!

BP BREAKING NEWS | Brussels – Word coming out of EUROPE tonight and into BP’s powerful network confirms The Bahamas will be listed on the EU’s BLACKLIST on Friday.

As many should know, the European Parliament met this week and dealt with a wide range of issues affecting the UNION.

PM MOST HONOURABLE EVER flew to BRUSSELS, Belgium on Monday, January 14th, 2019 to sit with a public servant of the EU to discuss matters.

He was joined by Carl Wilshire Bethel on that trip. The PM never discussed what were the results of the trip.

He is all over the place calling Brave Davis name over and over and over.

The Bahamas on Friday will be announced once again on the EU BLACKLIST!

