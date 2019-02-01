Mother of three dies in boating accident in Abaco Wednesday evening…

BP identified 35-year-old Green Turtle Cay resident Reneka Cooper as the victim…

Reneka Cooper of Green Turtle Cay, Abaco dies in boating accident.

BP BREAKING | COOPERS TOWN – A boating accident in the community of Cooper’s Town, Abaco last night [Wednesday], has claimed the life of a female.

Bahamas Press has identified the victim as 35-year-old Green Turtle Cay resident Reneka Cooper. She was a mother of three and was employed as a chef at the Bluff House Beach Resort & Marina on the island.

Sources in the community have confirmed that a Reneka died after she and another male attempted to reach Cooper’s Town from Green Turtle Cay, but never arrived.

The incident occurred around 8pm. The male victim was knocked unconscious during the accident and was airlifted into the capital. He condition is unknown at this time.

Officials have yet to report the incident.

We report yinner decide!