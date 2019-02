PM MOST HONOURABLE EVER On the GIRLS GETAWAY event with Oprah.

Eleuthera | Prime Minister MOST HONOURABLE EVER joined the OPRAH Magazine show “A GIRLS GETAWAY” today along with Minister of Tourism & Aviation the Hon. Dionisio D’Aguilar.

Prime Minister Minnis and his delegation toured the Holland America Cruise Line MS Nieuw Statendam at Half Moon Cay in Eleuthera caught a special Oprah Winfrey Show.

We report yinner decide!