Man shot dead in front of the FNM Headquarters on Market 3am in the morning…

Three murdered in the last eight hours in the capital…10 shooting in seven days!

BP BREAKING | Bahamas Press is reporting three homicides in the last 8 hours and the 10 shooting for the week!

We can report police are presently on the scene of a homicide at Fritz Lane off East Street. An adult male is dead.

But again around 3am police arrived outside the FNM Headquarters where another male was found dead in the road.

The victim we are learning is Dion Brice aka Dog Man.

We can confirm shortly after 3:00am, Saturday, 2nd February 2019, Police responded to Rosedale and Mackey Streets, after receiving reports of a male being shot. Officers discovered the man with injuries to his body. Paramedics were called to the scene, attempted to revive the victim, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further reports are that the deceased got into an altercation with two men, when one of the men produced a firearm and shot him before both men ran away.

And as we reported last night police were investigating just after 11pm a fatal shooting on Miami Street and Cordeaux Ave. That victim has been identified as Gary Leon.

