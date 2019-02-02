Two shot – one dies in Capitol – 8th shooting for the week!

file photo

BP BREAKING | Two more men were shot in separate incidents and one is dead.

BP is reporting a fatal shooting on Miami Street and Cordeaux Avene near Island Luck.

The deceased victim has been identified as Gray Leon.

In another shooting incident, a male was shot in the area of New Hope Drive near Resurrection Church, in the vicinitybehind Porky’s on East Street South. That victim has been transported to hospital.

While police have not reported on any of these incidents, we at BP can confirm these record the 8th shooting for the week. But, hey! Crime is down. We say Crime Reporting is down!

We report yinner decide!