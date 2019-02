Scenes from accident in Governor’s Harbour tonight.

BP BREAKING ELEUTHERA | Bahamas Press is reporting a bad accident in the community of Eleuthera this evening near the area of Banana Beach in Governor’s Harbour, Eleuthera.

Lionel Fernander is the driver of the white truck, which crashed head-on with another vehicle with multiple passengers inside.

At last report Fernander was still trapped inside his vehicle. His condition is still unknown at this time.

We report yinner decide!