R. M Bailey Alumni and former RBPF officer 39-year-old Rhiddari D. McKenzie dies in Florida crash this morning…

Rhiddari D. McKenzie, 39,

HERNANDO COUNTY – One driver died and the other was seriously injured in a wrong-way, head-on crash on State Road 589, the Florida Highway Patrolsaid.

Rhiddari D. McKenzie, 39, of Spring Hill, died in the crash.

Jose Esteban Jimenez, 39, of Frostproof, was taken to the Regional Medical Center at Bayonet Point with serious injuries. Troopers said they believe he had been drinking before the crash. It is unknown if he was wearing a seat belt.

The crash happened about 1:43 a.m. today (Feb. 3) near the 38 milepost in the northbound lanes of SR 589 north on County Line Road in Hernando County.

Troopers said Jimenez was driving a 2014 GMC pickup truck south in the northbound lane in heavy fog when he crashed head-on into the 2006 Mini Cooper that Mr. McKenzie was driving. After the impact, the truck burst into flames, closing SR 589 until 8:35 a.m.

Alcohol was a factor in the crash, troopers said.