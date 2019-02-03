The Catholic community is mourning the passing of Fr. Remy David

Fr. Remy David passes.

Bahamas Press is reporting sadness in the Catholic community this afternoon following the passing of a priest.

Fr. Remy David, a priest of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Nassau died today in hospital in Florida. Fr. Remy only recently retired.

He suffered a heart attack in Grand Bahama and had to be airlifted. Born of Haiti, the Archdiocese celebrated his 50th anniversary as a priest on 14th June 2018.

Fr. Remy most recently served Mary Star of the Sea and St Vincent de Paul Parishes in Grand Bahama. The Bahamas thanks him for his service.

May his soul rest in peace and rise in glory.

