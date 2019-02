BAIC Building

BP BREAKING | Reports now suggest some $200,000 has vanished off the books of the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation BAIC. We are learning all files involving the Farmer’s Market have been removed as a deep audit is set to begin.

Everyone must note this is a criminal government. They called the police for the removal of a TV at BAIC but failed to call the Anti Corruption Unit to investigate this alleged theft….

