Still no further update on the death of Drexel Martin, a resident of West END

BP UPDATE WEST END |On Wednesday 23rd January, 2019, shortly before 11:00 pm, this was the scene where police received a report of a bush fire in West End.

Now, when the incident occurred, BP was not in possession of this raw video, but today are and we want to share it now. These are some serious times where everything appears to be burning down and sometimes someone is dead inside.

In this case the victim was Drexel Martin, a resident of West End. Initial police reports say it was a fatality. They could only go on what they know. We believe a deeper investigation should be conducted. This just could be another homicide disguised as an accident.

