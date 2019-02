NASSAU | An accident that took place just after passing the Sir Sidney Poitier Bridge on East Bay Street led to a big fight between the drivers involved.

Two bus drivers and a private vehicle owner in a fender bender this afternoon resulted in a brawl in the road.

The men had to be parted before serious injuries took place. Today BP issued an editorial on bus driving in the country. Here is a classic example why new rules are needed.

We report yinner decide!