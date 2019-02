Man hacked with machete near the gates of Lyford Cay

Man chopped by another at a work area nearby Lyford Cay.

BP BREAKING | Police are now on the scene of a hacking incident nearby the Lyford Cay community.

One man hacked another this afternoon leaving serious injuries about the body of his victim. The condition of the victim is still unknown at this time.

Grievous Harm carries a mandatory jail sentence in the Bahamas. This suspect should not be awarded bail under any circumstances.

We report yinner decide!