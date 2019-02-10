Investors may have lost some €20 million Euros in a fund registered in the Bahamas!

Nassau | Bahamas Press is following a major story out of Europe at this hour, involving a Fund company registered in the Bahamas that cannot give investors answers as to what has happened with their investments.

Trading partners between the Bahamas, Switzerland and Italy may have made all the money vanish and, well, every attempt to gain answers to these questions has fallen on deaf ears.

Your BP, working in conjunction with Intel Suisse, has opened a line of investigations to track down the funds. We can tell you everyone appears to be running for the hills.

We first made a call into the Fund operations located here in the Bahamas, and attempted to speak with one of two directors registered. Our call was immediately declined with a request to call back later. On Friday when we attempted for a second time to reach the Fund operations all we were told was the office was shutdown for the day and that we should return a call on Monday. Ah Boy!

BP also attempted to make contact with members of the regulators in the Bahamas, which is charged with vigilance in the financial services sector to ensure that it maintains the highest standards of the country’s financial sector. However, that effort proved fruitless! Our contact with them appeared to be contentious from the start and our lead editor abruptly ended the call. A second attempt was again unsuccessful and no one would answer our question. Ahhh Well!

So let’s help those regulatory agencies do their jobs in making sure the Bahamas not only remains competitive in the Financial Services sector, but weeds out all the rotten spoiled apples creating a bad reputation for the Bahamas to the outside world. Here’s the complaint:

1) The Fund, which we will not name at this time, is approx. €20 million in size.

2) At present there is apparently only one asset, a trade finance

loan to a company in Switzerland, run by an Italian.

3) Looking deeper into the company, it has a “gold refinery” in Italy and in Mali.

4) Letters sent to shareholders by the fund directors on June 27th, 2018, September 7th, 2018, October 4th, 2018, October 23, 2018, December 17th, 2018 and January 3rd, 2019 advising delays in receipts of interest payments on their investments. And in each letter the trouble sounds bad.

5) BP can report that, according to records of the company, as at the 7 Feb 2019, all the assets appear to be lost.

6) We can comfortably say the Fund operators here in the Bahamas have engaged lawyers in Switzerland in an attempt to recover the assets.

7) BP’s team has conducted site visits to the said Italian gold refinery and the head office of the company to which those Fund loans have been advanced and guess what? The refinery had no activity on a weekday. Its Swiss head office possibly could be cleared out by the time this article is publish, however, we understand they are still operating. WHAT IS THIS?!

Now, this is just our first report as we dig deeper into the roles of the Fund players. We repeat – The Directors in the Bahamas have not committed any crimes! But we can safely say, as representatives entrusted with a Fund in some €20M in size, they have not done their due diligence in protecting the investments of shareholders.

By the time we are complete with this investigation, the regulators in the Bahamas will get on the job. The Fund Company will tell its clients the truth and in the end the Bahamas will not make the mistake of falling into such blatant traps laid by such wicked minds.

Stay Tuned!

