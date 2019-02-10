Sad funeral service for the victims of that migrant voyage which ended in death last week…

Nassau| Victims of that fatal Haitian sloop voyage, last week were buried this afternoon at the Enoch Beckford Auditorium.

The League of Haitian Pastors hosted that mass funeral, but there was no viewing because the bodies are too badly decomposed and it was difficult to identify some of the corpses according to league president, Dr Jean Paul Charles.

Some 18 passengers were rescued in all officials said. However, it remains unconfirmed of the total number of persons who many have been on board the vessel before it sunk near Fowl Cay in Abaco last Saturday.

It is believed that more than 80 persons may have joined that ill-fated trip to the Bahamas.

