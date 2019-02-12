When will Marvin Dames be arrested for his involvement in Barbara Hanna’s LIE?

Cabinet Minister Dames, Sands and Bethel MUST RESIGN!

NASSAU| He has been protesting his innocence. Much like Lady Macbeth, he is protesting too much.

He has said any suggestion that there is corruption in the police force over the call logs, which the judge found had been manipulated so as to make them lack in credibility, is “nonsense”.

The week before, he dismissed the PLP demand that he resign as “comical”. Only, the joke was on him.

The fact is Mr. Dames and Mr. Sands are in very serious trouble. The rules and conventions are clear. They must resign or be fired.

Meanwhile to distract and deflect the mounting calls for resignations of the Ministers at 4:15pm today the police will take two females ages 50 and 28years of South Bahamia, Grand Bahama and a 26yrs year old male of South Bahamia, and 58year old male of Lake Cunningham to court to be arraigned reference to a number of fraud, and money laundering offenses.

in a statement the PLP Chairman wrote: the party “is disgusted with the reports that came out in the Courts today about the treatment of the defendants in the matters now before the Magistrate of the four defendants charged as part of the FNM’s attack on the PLP. The four defendants – Kylon Vincent, Stephanie Collie, Chris Symonette and Michelle Reckley – were taken to court deliberately after hours, even though the press had been notified at 9:30 a.m. this morning, so that the defendants could not apply for Supreme Court Bail and would have to spend the night in prison.”

Opposition Leader, the Hon. Philip Brave Davis will address the nation via a press conference at 11am on Wednesday, 13th February 2019 at PLP Headquarters following these developments.

The political prosecutions of Bahamians by the FNM continue – WE MUST NOW INVITE THE THE INTERNATIONAL COURT OF HUMAN RIGHTS TO LOOK INTO THESE DEVELOPMENTS!….

