Frankie Campbell is witness in case against four PLPs…

Former Urban Renewal Deputy Director Michelle Reckley was charged today with defrauding the government of over $1.2 million through the Urban Renewal Small Homes Repair Program on Grand Bahama.

Reckley was also charged with laundering over $317,000, attempting to launder $172,000, extorting $71,000 and engaging in corrupt transactions worth over $200,000. She denied the charges.

James Hall, Christopher Symonette, Stephanie Collie, Kylon Vincent and Joseph Lightbourne were also charged with similar offenses.

They all pleaded not guilty before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

Her courtroom was filled to capacity as dozens of relatives and supporters crammed inside. Former Prime Minister Perry Christie, his wife Bernadette and their daughter Alex were also inside court.

The matter was adjourned to March 18 for a status hearing.

In the meantime, Reckley, Hall, Symonette, Collie, Vincent and Lightbourne were taken to the Supreme Court to apply for bail. They were all granted bail!