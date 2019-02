A DANGEROUS DRUG ARREST BY OFFICERS OF THE NORTH EASTERN POLICE STATION ON GRAND BAHAMA have two men in custody.

Officers report on Tuesday 12th February 2019, while on mobile patrol in the area of Weddell Avenue in the vicinity Garden Villas, arrested a 27 year old male of Hearne Lane and a 45 year old male of Balao Loop, who were found in possession of (63) packages of suspected marijuana.

The men are expected to be arraigned before the Magistrate Court this week.