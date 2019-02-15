Police are investigating another shooting in Bain Town yesterday!

POLICE INVESTIGATES SHOOTING INCIDENT

Police on the Island of New Providence are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the person responsible for a shooting incident, 14th February, 2019, which left an adult male in hospital.

According to reports, shortly after 3:00pm, a male presented himself to hospital with gunshot injuries to his body.

Information is that he was in the area of the Rabbit Bar on Dumping Ground Corner off Poinciana Drive, when he was shot. The injured man is detained in hospital in stable condition.

Video above shows the victim being chased by a armed suspect who exited out of the backseat of a grey Honda giving the victim chase and shooting indiscriminately.

