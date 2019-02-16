All Illegal Haitians can stay! MINNIS GOVERNMENT SUSPENDS ALL REPATRIATION EXERCISES TO HAITI…

Haitian vessel – File

STATEMENT: Due to political unrest and violence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, the Government of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas has temporarily ceased all deportations to that country.

The decision follows the temporary closure of The Bahamas Embassy in Port-au-Prince and the recall of all diplomatic and consular staff.

In anticipation of a potential increase of illegal migration from Haiti, Bahamian

security forces have been placed on high alert.

As a protective measure, the Government is also preparing a temporary detention

center in Matthew Town, Inagua, which will be staffed with personnel from relevant ministries and government agencies, as to deal with any resultant eventualities.

Officials will continue to closely monitor the situation in Haiti.