Mean caught in possession of drugs and a staffer in the Administrator’s Office pleaded guilty to stealing public money!

File Photo.

BIMINI| Police arrest two males on the island of Bimini after they were found in possession of dangerous drugs in two separate incidents.



The first incident occurred on Saturday 16th February 2019, shortly before 7:00pm, police were on routine patrol in the Porgy Bay area, when a male who they observed was acting suspicious, officers then searched the male and discovered on his person and in the vehicle he was driving, a quantity of suspected cocaine and marijuana. He was arrested and taken into custody.



The second incident occurred shortly after 8:00pm on the same date, officers acting on information and armed with a search warrant, went to a residence in Bailey Town, where they discovered a quantity of suspected cocaine and marijuana. The male suspect was arrested and taken into police custody.

Meanwhile police on Bimini on Friday arrested a staffer in the Administrator’s Office on Bimini.

The staffer was flown to Grand Bahama in Freeport to be arraigned for stealing.

The staffer pleaded guilty for the charge, and began calling the names of others.

