Multiple stabbing in a club on Grand Bahama Sunday morning…

Freeport| Police in Grand Bahama are investigating a stabbing incident that has left three males with injuries.

Reports are that on Sunday 17th February 2019, shortly before 2:00am, police received reports of an altercation at a night club on Wimpole Street, involving a group of males. Patrons at the club attempted to intervene and as a result they were stabbed to the body.

EMS personnel were called to the scene and transported the victims to the Rand Memorial Hospital.

One of the victims were later released and the other two remain in hospital in stable condition.