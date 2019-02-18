Some 73 persons jobs have been made redundant at 700 Wines and Spirits…

More headed to the unemployment lines as Minnis Government continue holding Job Fairs…

Nassau| Some 73 workers at 700 Wines and Spirits have found themselves on the unemployment lines – this as Commonwealth Brewery announced the decision is a result of a restructuring exercise of the company since going public.

BP can tell you the decision affects 50 persons in Nassau and another 23 in the islands.

A statement said the decision comes following stiff competition with new imported brands. The company also agreed that all the affected persons would be treated with dignity.

Just a few weeks ago a number of persons were fired from the Club Land’Or Resort on Paradise Island.

Last month the Department of Statistics confirmed an increase in unemployment to 10.8%. Peter Turnquest announced last year that all he saw was “joblessness”. Meanwhile PM MOST HOUOURABLE EVER has said the economy is getting better. Well, what is this?

