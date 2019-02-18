THE DEPARTMENT OF IMMIGRATION WISHES TO DISPEL RUMORS CIRCULATING IN THE MEDIA ALLEGING THAT IMMIGRATION OFFICERS ‘KIDNAPPED’ A MALE OF HAITIAN DESCENT ﻿

Haitian migrants being escorted to the bus by Immigration officials after they were charged in the courts on July 5, 2018.

The Department wishes to inform the public that it is aware of a video circulating in the media of Immigration Officers on duty apprehending a male of Haitian descent in Eleuthera.

To bring clarity to the situation, the Department further wishes to inform that on Friday 15th February 2019, Immigration and Royal Bahamas Police Force Officers of the Eleuthera District conducted an island-wide apprehension exercise. As a result, while in the area of Palmetto Point, Eleuthera, the male in question, was cautioned and arrested after he was unable to provide the Officers with identification showing his legal status in The Bahamas.

In an effort to secure the male in question, Officers place him in the Department’s vehicle, a Hyundai Tuscan “Hatchback” that transported him to a larger, more secured vehicle less than two minutes away from his place of arrest. All persons (including the male in question) were transported to Governors Harbour Police Station for further processing.

Therefore, any assumption circulated in the media that Immigration Officers allegedly committed the criminal offence of ‘kidnapping’ is false.

The Department also takes this opportunity to thank the public for its continued support.