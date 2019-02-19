Three Haitian Migrants Jailed for illegally entering the Bahamas a second time…

59 HAITIAN NATIONALS CHARGED IN MAGISTRATE COURT FOR “ILLEGAL ENTRY”

Illegal migrants being transported to the capital.

On today’s date 19th February, 2019 59 Haitian nationals appeared before Magistrate Kara Turnquest in

Court #9 to answer charges of “Illegal Entry” contrary to Section 19(1) and Punishable under 19(2) of the Immigration Act.

All subjects pled guilty and were subsequently convicted of the offense. Early Deportation was ordered by the Magistrate.

Additionally, three (3) of the 59 namely: Odnel Marion, John Veus, and Gary Philistin were fined $1,000.00 or in default of payment sentenced to six (6) months imprisonment at Bahamas Department of

Corrections. The sentences were handed down as the (3) were identified and documented as having been deported previously.

Unable to pay their fines the three (3) were turned over to Police to be transported to Bahamas Department of Corrections where they will serve out their sentences.

The remaining 56 Haitian nationals were turned over to the Department of Immigration for further processing.