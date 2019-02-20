Bahamas Embassy in Port-au-Prince returns to normal …

H.E. Jeffrey Williams, Ambassador of The Bahamas to Haiti, pictured with H.E. Jovenel Moise, then President of Haiti.

With all staff having been evacuated at the Bahamian Embassy in Haiti following days of unrest, the Bahamas Government announced a return to normalcy today.

In a statement the Ministry wrote: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, following up on its release of 15 February 2019, takes this opportunity to advise the general public that, following the required consultations, the diplomatic and consular staff of the Embassy of The Bahamas in Port-au-Prince have returned to the Haitian Capital and have resumed their normal diplomatic functions and consular services.

“The Ministry will continue to monitor developments on the ground and keep the general public informed of the same, accordingly.”

The uprising which has lasted over a week was a direct result of hardship being experienced as a result of serious allegations of corruption.

Prime Minister Minnis recently led a delegation into Haiti where he told the President he wanted food from Haiti on the tables of Bahamians by December 2018. Meanwhile scores of Bahamians at BAMSI have been fired and the farm in Andros appears as if Hurricane Matthew and Irma has passed through.

