From Dengue to Scabies to now Measles has surfaced in the capital!

Duane Sands has neglected healthcare in the country!

Nassau| Just when you thought all was well, Health officials are saying more incidents of the outbreak of yet another illness are showing up at the hospital.

A few weeks ago, one patient died of dengue. Public ads then began appearing on national radio warning citizens of the seriousness of these cases. Two weeks ago Sybil Strachan Primary had to close because of multiple outbreaks of scabies.

And now, once again, Health Officials are giving us another warning in the community: A MEASLES OUTBREAK has surfaced.

Ministry Officials warned: “…an ongoing investigation by the public health team into a suspected case of measles in a four (4) year old child visiting The Bahamas.

“On 18th February, 2019 the Ministry was notified of a child which presented to a private health care facility in New Providence with fever, red eyes, coryza and rash.

“The parents gave a recent history of travel from Europe and a vaccination history for the child which did not include the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) immunization. The child is receiving required care, is doing well and is expected to recover fully. Results from tests taken are expected to be available within the next few days, at which time the Ministry will provide an update.”

Measles is an acute viral illness transmitted by respiratory droplets. The illness is characterized by the onset of fever (as high as 105°F) and malaise, cough, coryza, and conjunctivitis, followed by a distinctive rash referred to as a “maculopapular rash”.

The rash spreads from head to chest and body then to lower extremities. Measles is usually a mild or moderately severe illness. However, measles can result in complications such as pneumonia, encephalitis, and death.

A rare long-term sequelae of measles virus infection is subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE), a fatal disease of the central nervous system that generally develops 7–10 years after infection.

Healthcare in the Bahamas, we believe, is being seriously neglected and Duane Sands gats to go!

We report yinner decide!