Douglas Lynes-Bell a former Bahamian Olympian who lived in Atlanta found shot dead near an abandoned complex

Body found at Atlanta DeKalb County office park identified

Olympian shot dead in Atlanta. Victim is 37-year-old Douglas Lynes-Bell.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga | DeKalb County Police rushed to a burned out and vacant section of an office park on Memorial Drive near Rays Road after someone called 911 about the discovery of a dead man found on the sidewalk just after 1 p.m on Tuesday.

“We responded to the scene and found the man unresponsive. The cause of death appears to be gunfire related,” said DeKalb Police Captain A.D. Ford.



On Wednesday, officers identified the victim as 37-year-old Douglas Lynes-Bell.



Fire gutted a long stretch of the office park late last year and there are no tenants in the area near where Douglas Lynes-Bell’s body was found.



Crime scene investigators suspect Lynes-Bell was shot sometime Monday night, but not discovered until afternoon.



“No one really comes to this section of the office park since that fire last year, so that doesn’t surprise me. It just so happens that a passerby saw him here and called 911. That’s why we need to hear from anyone out there who may know who did this,” Ford added.

Investigators have not yet said whether the victim was killed at the scene, or if he was moved here.



Friends and family here in the capital expressed shock after getting word of the athlete’s slaying, leaving many tearful and confused.

